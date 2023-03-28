Indian footballing legend Sunil Chhetri keeps making India proud by featuring in the same list with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Now he gets further closer to them as he scores his 85th International goal and crosses Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas. The Bengaluru FC footballer calmly slotted a spotkick past the goalkeeper's stretched hands and reached the 85 goals milestone.

Sunil Chhetri Rises to Fifth Position In List of Most International Goals Scored

🐐 SUNIL CHHETRI 8️⃣5️⃣ ⚽ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 28, 2023

Sunil Chhetri 85th Goal Video

Sunil Chhetri Crosses Ferenc Puskas

📈 Most International Goals: 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo 𝟭𝟮𝟬 🇮🇷 Ali Daei 𝟭𝟬𝟵 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi 𝟵𝟵 🇲🇾 Mokhtar Dahari 𝟴𝟵 🇮🇳 Sunil Chhetri 𝟴𝟱 🇭🇺 Ferenc Puskás 𝟴𝟰 Sunil Chhetri becomes 5th all-time International Goalscorer. 🇮🇳🔥#IndianFootall #SC11 #BlueTigers pic.twitter.com/O1rU0ulunz — IFTWC - Indian Football (@IFTWC) March 28, 2023

