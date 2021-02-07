NorthEast United FC will go head to head with Hyderabad FC in the next fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Sunday (February 7). Both sides had a similar campaign this season which makes this contest even more exciting. With 22 points in 15 games, Hyderabad and NorthEast are holding the fourth and fifth position in the team standings. As the race for the top four intensifies, both sides must leave no stones unturned to clinch the upcoming contest. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, defenders, midfielders and strikers for HFC vs NEUFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Both clubs come into this encounter on the back of five-match unbeaten streak. While Hyderabad have drawn four and won one out of their last five games, NorthEast United FC have won three and drawn two. The head-to-head record also can’t differentiate the two sides. These two sides squared off twice in the ISL, winning one encounter each. However, it was Hyderabad who registered a 4-2 triumph in their meeting earlier this season. As the forthcoming contest gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

HFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gurmeet Singh (NEUFC) must be your goalkeeper.

HFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Odei Onaindia (HFC), Chinglensana Singh (NEUFC) and Mashoor Shareef (HFC) should be your three picks for defenders.

HFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Joao Victor (NEUFC), Mohammed Yasir (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (HFC) and Federico Gallego (HFC) can be picked as midfielders for this game.

HFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Luis Machado (HFC), Deshorn Brown (HFC) and Aridane Santana (NEUFC) will be the three strikers in your side.

HFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gurmeet Singh (NEUFC), Odei Onaindia (HFC), Chinglensana Singh (NEUFC), Mashoor Shareef (HFC), Joao Victor (NEUFC), Mohammed Yasir (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (HFC), Federico Gallego (HFC), Luis Machado (HFC), Deshorn Brown (HFC), Aridane Santana (NEUFC)

Aridane Santana (NEUFC) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Federico Gallego (HFC) can fill the vice-captain slot.

