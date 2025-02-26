East Bengal is all set to take on Hyderabad FC in their next encounter of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. The ISL 2024-25 league shield title has already been won by Mohun Bagan Super Giant with teams yet to play two or more games. On the other hand, East Bengal are a side who are almost knocked out of the race for the play-offs. Wins in all their matches will take them to 33 just one more than Mumbai City FC, who is at sixth place and there are two teams in Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC who can leapfrog it. Although East Bengal will be looking to push their case with a win while Hyderabad FC will play for respect. Rahul Bheke Scores As Bengaluru FC Secure Playoff Spot With 1–0 Win Over Chennaiyin FC in ISL 2024–25.

East Bengal have won twice in a row coming into this match. They have also not lost in their previous three ISL fixtures against Hyderabad FC, winning twice and drawing once. Hyderabad FC, however, are struggling on the road, since they have been winless in their previous six away games. Hyderabad FC have won and lost twice each in the previous five games, placing themselves in the penultimate position with 17 points from 21 encounters. The two teams have played nine games against each other, with Hyderabad FC winning four times and East Bengal FC have emerged victorious twice. Three games have produced draws.

When is East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

East Bengal host Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Tuesday, February 26. The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC match is set to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata, India

and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Finally Get the Job Done To Defend Indian Super League Shield.

Where to Watch East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. However, there are changes in the ISL 2024-25 live telecast post the Jio-Star merger. The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus (Malayalam commentary) TV channels. Sports 18 Khel TV channel is also likely to provide East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC live telecast. For East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Expect a quality game of football with both the teams creating plenty of chances in this tie.

