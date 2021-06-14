Argentina will take on Chile in their opening game of Copa America 2021 in Group B. The clash will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 14, 2021 (late Monday night). The most recent fixture between the sides ended in a draw but they will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Argentina vs Chile, Copa America 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Copa America 2021: Lionel Messi Begins Quest for Maiden International Title With a Rejuvenated Argentina.

Argentina are unbeaten under Lionel Scaloni since their defeat in the 2019 edition of the competition and will be aiming to continue that run. Meanwhile, Chile themselves head into the game on the back of a three-game unbeaten run and will look to extend in their Copa America 2021 opener. The two-time Copa champions will be without Alexis Sanchez for this game while the Albiceleste are sweating over the fitness of Christian Romero. Lionel Messi Expresses Concerns About Contracting Coronavirus Ahead of Copa America 2021.

Argentina vs Chile, Copa America 2021 Match Time And Schedule In India

The Group B clash of Copa America 2021 between Argentina and Chile will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 15, 2021 (Tuesday). The match has a scheduled time of 02:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Argentina vs Chile, Copa America 2021 Match Live Telecast And Free Live Streaming in India

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Copa America 2021 and will telecast Argentina vs Chile match. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 to catch the game live on TV. Those unable to watch the telecast can turn to online platforms, SonyLiv will provide Argentina vs Chile live online streaming in its app and website while Jio TV and FanCode will also stream the game.

