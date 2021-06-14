The Copa America 2021 is being conducted in Brazil amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The Supreme Court of Brazil had given a green signal to the tournament and only then began the Copa America 2021. However, this does not mean that the players are not anxious. In fact, right before Argentina's match against Chile, Lionel Messi expressed his fear of getting contracting COVID-19. While speaking to the reporters, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner went on to say that things are risky for everyone. Copa America 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of CONMEBOL.

Messi also emphasised that the players are being careful and are taking utmost protection required. "We try to be careful but it's not easy. These things happen. We'll try to do all we can so no one gets it but sometimes it doesn't depend solely on ourselves," he explained. Messi is not vaccinated as yet, at least none of the publications haven't reported about the same. The organisers are claiming that there are strict protocols being followed, as many as eight players from Venezuela were tested positive for COVID-19.

Players and officials from Bolivia, Colombia were also tested positive. Needless to say, that anxiety has crept in among the players. As one may recall, Argentina and Colombia were joint hosts for the tournament. But owing to the COVID-19 crisis, Colombia had been stripped off from being the host. Argentina had backed out due to similar issues. Even the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro was quite against the idea of conducting the tournament against the COVID-19 crisis.

