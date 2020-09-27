AS Roma will take on defending champions Juventus in the latest round of Serie A fixtures. The clash will be played at the Stadio Olympico Stadium on September 27, 2020 (late Sunday night). Both teams had very contrasting stars to their domestic season while Roma suffered defeat, Juventus managed to win in their clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of AS Roma vs Juventus in Serie A 2020-21 can scroll down below for more details. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala & Dejan Kulusevki Included in the 23-Member Juventus Squad, Check Out Predicted Playing XI for ROM vs JUV (Watch Video).

AS Roma had the worst possible start to the new season as they lost 3-0 to Verona on the opening night while Juventus defeated Sampdoria by the same scoreline. The defending champions have a good record against the side from Rome in recent meetings between the sides and would be looking to continue that run. A win against one of the biggest teams in Italy, will surely make Juventus’ claim for yet another domestic league title that much stronger.

AS Roma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

AS Roma vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-2 will be played at the Stadio Olympico and will begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on September 21, 2020 (Monday).

AS Roma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of AS Roma vs Juventus on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

