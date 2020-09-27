Juventus has reached Roma for Serie A 2020-21 game along with the 22-member squad. The highlight was that Paulo Dybala has been included in the line-up and is placed alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Dejan Kulusevki. The Argentine has been away from the live-action since Champions League 2019-20 match against Lyon, the round of 16 Juventus announced the 22-member squad on their social media account and also posted a video of the team taking off from Juventus. It would be interesting to see how Andrea Pirlo comes up with a plan accommodating Dybala, Kulusevki and Ronaldo. It wouldn’t be very surprising if Paulo Dybala has been substituted. Paulo Dybala Transfer News Latest Update: Juventus and Argentina Star Working on Contract Extension.

Talking about the Old Lady, the team started off their Serie A 2020-21 campaign on a winning note. Juventus won the game 3-0 against Sampdoria Whereas, Roma went on to lose their last game against Verona. The team is without the services of Matthijs de Ligt following shoulder surgery and also Alex Sandro has been ruled out due to a muscular strain. Now, let's have a look at the 22-member squad and the video of Juventus reaching Roma.

𝑅𝑒𝒶𝒹𝓎 𝒻𝑜𝓇 𝑅𝑜𝓂𝑒 💪 The full list of Bianconeri heading to the Capital is 𝐼𝒩! ⚪️⚫️#FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/sk7Ao89ea8 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 26, 2020

Video:

Roma: Mirante; Mancini, Ibanez, Kumbulla; Karsdorp, Veretout, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Mkhitaryan, Pedro; Dzeko

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, McKennie, Rabiot, Frabotta; Ramsey; Kulusevski, Ronaldo

The match will begin at 12.15 am IST. Juventus is placed on number three of the Serie A 2020-21 points table whereas Roma is on the 18th spot. Pirlo has said that team is hungry for success and would be looking to extend their winning streak.

