Barcelona will want to lift its first trophy of the season when they play Athletic Bilbao in the 2020-21 Copa del Rey final. Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona clash in the Copa del Rey 2020-21 final will be played at the La Cartuja stadium. Bilbao were earlier this month beaten by Real Sociedad in the last year’s Copa del Rey final, which was played last week at a rescheduled date after initially being postponed last season. Marcelino Toral’s side beat Barcelona to win the Spanish Supercup title earlier this season and will be confident of producing the same result while Barcelona will want to end their trophy drought. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast and free live streaming online of Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona match in the Copa del Rey final should scroll down for all details. ATH vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in Copa Del Rey 2020–21 Final: Tips To Pick Best Team for Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Football Match

Bilabo are, however, winless in their last five matches and haven’t beaten any opposition since getting the better of Granada 2-1 on March 8. They lost to Atletico Madrid and have drawn each of their last four La Liga fixture, the last of which was the goalless draw at home against Alaves. Barcelona, on the other, enter this title clash after losing the El Clasico against Real Madrid. That defeat was Barcelona’s first loss in 10 games. They failed to win a trophy last season and have already lost the Spanish Supercup final. Barcelona are also out of the UEFA Champions League final and third in La Liga. Luka Modric Taunts Angry Gerard Pique After Real Madrid Beat Barcelona 2-1 in La Liga 2021 (Watch Video)

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, 2020-21 Copa del Rey Final Match Schedule, Match Time and Venue

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona match in the 2020-21 Copa del Rey final will be played at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. The game will be played on April 18 (Saturday midnight) and it is scheduled to begin at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, 2020-21 Copa del Rey Final Match Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Unfortunately, the live telecast of the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona match in 2020-21 Copa del Rey final will not be available in India.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, 2020-21 Copa del Rey Final Match Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can watch the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona match in the 2020-21 Copa del Rey final on the FanCode app. Fans will have to subscribe by paying a nominal fee to watch the Copa del Rey final live online.

