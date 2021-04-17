Barcelona take on Athletic Bilbao in the high-voltage final clash of Copa del Rey 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Estadio de la Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain, on Sunday, Mid-Night (April 18). Under Ronald Koeman’s management, Barcelona have done well at times and will definitely take the field as favourites. They, however, suffered some notable defeats this season which includes a 1-2 loss against arch-rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico last weekend. On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao are in 11th place in the La Liga standings, and they’ll have to play out of their skins to trouble the La Liga giants. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for ATH vs BAR clash. Luka Modric Taunts Angry Gerard Pique After Real Madrid Beat Barcelona 2-1 in La Liga 2021.

Speaking of the history between the two clubs, Barcelona have an excellent head-to-head record against Athletic Bilbao. The Catalan Giants emerged victorious 38 times in 57 outings against Bilbao. On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao have managed only 13 victories while the remaining eight encounters resulted in a draw. The last meeting between these two teams took place in La Liga earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Barcelona. Antoine Griezmann scored the winner in that game and would like to shine in this fixture as well. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 team.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Óscar Mingueza (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Iñigo Martínez (ATH) will be selected as the defenders.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Iker Muniain (ATH), Álex Berenguer (ATH), Pedri (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR) should be picked as the midfielders.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Ousmane Dembélé (BAR), Iñaki Williams (ATH) will be the three forwards.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Óscar Mingueza (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Iñigo Martínez (ATH), Iker Muniain (ATH), Álex Berenguer (ATH), Pedri (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR), Ousmane Dembélé (BAR), Inaki Williams (ATH)

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Ousmane Dembélé (BAR) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

