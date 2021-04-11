Last night at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Real Madrid beat Barcelona in the El Clasico game for the third consecutive time. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos were the ones who led the team to a stunning 2-1 win. Needless to say that the members of team Barcelona were quite angry not only with the loss but even for the fact that they were denied a penalty to Martin Braithwaite late in the game. Now, Gerard Pique, in particular, has been quite outspoken about his feelings and everyone knew that he would have something to say about the penalty. Luka Modric taunted Pique while the two crossed paths with each other at the end of the game. Karim Benzema & Toni Kroos Take Real Madrid to the Top of La Liga 2020-21 Points Table, Los Blancos Win 2-1 Against Barcelona (Watch Goal Highlights).

As the teams shook hands at the end of the match to change pleasantries, Luka Modric was heard saying, "You're waiting for the ref to complain huh?" Pique responded saying, "Well, four minutes." Modric once again had something to say in return, "How many more do you want?" Pique ends up laughing but it looks as if he wanted to give it back to the Croatian.

A part of the video was shared by a few fans on social media. Check it out below:

Modric: "You're waiting for the ref to complain huh?" Piqué: "Well, four minutes..." Modric: "How many more do you want?"pic.twitter.com/EoIiBCXayC — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) April 10, 2021

With this, Real Madrid has now climbed to number one on the points table with 66 points. Athletico Madrid is placed on number two and Barcelona stands on number three.

