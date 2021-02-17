Barcelona will host PSG in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 round of 16 match with both sides aiming to take an early advantage in the two-legged tie. Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain match in UCL last 16 will be played at Camp Nou on February 17 (Thursday). Both teams last met at the same stage in UCL 2016/17 when Barcelona overturned a 0-4 defeat to knockout out PSG 6-5 in what is regarded as one of the best match in Champions League history. Meanwhile, fans looking for how and where to watch the live telecast, live streaming online of the BAR vs PSG UCL round of 16 clash should scroll down for all relevant information. Gerard Pique Named in Barcelona Squad for Champions League Clash Against PSG After Recovering from Knee Injury.

Both sides have been troubled by injuries in recent times. But PSG will be without their talisman Neymar, who has been ruled out for the next few weeks with a thigh injury. He was joined by Angel Di Maria in the injury list while Marco Verratti is doubtful. Barcelona also have their own injury concerns. But centre-back Gerard Pique and right-back Sergino Dest have been passed fit for this clash. BAR vs PSG Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Football Match.

Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 Match Time and Schedule in India

Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain match in UCL 2020-21 round of 16 will be played at Camp Nou. The first leg of the round of 16 clash will be played on February 17 (Tuesday night). The game is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Barcelona vs PSG match on Sony Ten channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So fan can watch the first leg of the last 16 tie on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels on television. The game will also be available online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

