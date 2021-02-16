Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain clash in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match. Barcelona vs PSG match in UCL 2020-21 will be played in Camp Nou on February 17 (Wednesday). Four years have passed since both these side met in the Champions League in the famous La Remontada where Barcelona knocked out PSG from the same stage after overturning a 0-4 loss. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the BAR vs PSG match should scroll down for all information. Gerard Pique Named in Barcelona Squad for Champions League Clash Against PSG After Recovering from Knee Injury.

Neymar has been ruled out from this leg of the tie and potentially from the return leg after suffering an abductor injury while Angel di Maria has also been ruled out with thigh injury. PSG could also be without Marco Verratti and Raphina. Barcelona also have injury concerns with many of their first-team players but Gerard Pique is fit for this game. Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch UCL 2020–21 Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

BAR vs PSG, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

BAR vs PSG, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jordi Alba (BAR), Alessandro Florenzi (PSG) and Presnel Kimpembe (PSG) will be selected as the defenders.

BAR vs PSG, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Pedri (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Idrissa Gueye (PSG) and Ousmane Dembele (BAR) should be picked as the midfielders for this side.

BAR vs PSG, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Mauro Icardi (PSG) and Kylian Mbappe (PSG) will be the forward players in this side.

BAR vs PSG, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Alessandro Florenzi (PSG) and Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Pedri (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Idrissa Gueye (PSG) and Ousmane Dembele (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR), Mauro Icardi (PSG) and Kylian Mbappe (PSG).

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be made the captain for this Dream11 fantasy side while Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe (PSG) can be appointed as the vice-captain for the Barcelona vs PSG UCL match.

