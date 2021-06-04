An unbeaten Brazil side would be looking to further stretch their dominance when they take on Equador in the 2022 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers on Saturday at the Beira Rio Stadium, in Porto Alegre. Winning all four of their contests so far, Brazil began their qualifiers with a dominant 5-0 thumping of Bolivia, last year in October. Just four days later, they outsmarted Peru 4-2 and defeated Venezuela and Uruguay 1-0 and 2-0 respectively, to sit at the top of the table, with 12 points. Argentina 1-1 Chile Goal Video Highlights, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL: Lionel Messi, Alexis Sanchez Net Goals in Drawn Contest

Equador also has been quite impressive so far, sitting third in the table with three victories and nine points. They defeated Uruguay, Bolivia and Colombia but their only loss came at the hands of second-place Argentina in their first match.

When Brazil vs Equador 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of Qualifier

Brazil vs Equador 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match will take place on June 05 (Saturday morning). The CONMEBOL qualifying match will be played at the Beira Rio Stadium in Santiago del Estero, Brazil. The game is set to start at 06:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How To Watch Brazil vs Equador 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, Brazil vs Equador match will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India. However, fans in India will be able to watch the Brazil vs Equador, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streaming on FanCode website or app but need to pay a nominal fee to enjoy the live action.

