Netherlands vs Lithuania FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Netherlands are in a strong position in Group G of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with the Oranje at the top spot with 17 point. Their goal difference of 19 means they could still qualify to the global main event even if they lose against Lithuania this evening. Ronald Koeman has done a decent job in charge of the national team but as we saw against Poland in the last match, the team is still far from being a finished product but has quality players in all departments. Opponents Lithuania are rock bottom in the standings and are yet to win a game so far. They will need to be at their very best in order to cause an upset. Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves Score Hattricks As Portugal Beat Armenia 9–1; Norway Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot With 4–1 Win Over Italy.

Denzel Dumfries has been ruled out for Netherlands due to an injury while Wout Weghorst and Quilindschy Hartman are not likely to be fit in time for the contest. Memphis Depay has been consistent for the national side and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet here. Coady Gakpo and Donyell Malen will cut inside from the wide areas to create chances. Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch will look to impose themselves on the game in midfield.

Fedor Černych and Vykintas Slivka will be forming the two man forward line for Lithuania in this game. Gratas Sirgėdas and Gvidas Gineitis will be the two box-to-box midfielders with Paulius Golubickas and Justas Lasickas as the two conventional wingers. Vilius Armalas and Edvinas Girdvainis at the heart of defence have an important role in this match for the visitors.

Netherlands vs Lithuania, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Netherlands vs Lithuania, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date November 18, Tuesday Time 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast) and SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Netherlands vs Lithuania, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Netherlands National Football Team is set to clash with the Lithuania National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, November 18. The Netherlands vs Lithuania FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers is set to be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands and will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Italy 1-4 Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Erling Haaland Scores Brace As Landslaget Secure World Cup Qualification For First Time Since 1998.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Lithuania, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Netherlands vs Lithuania live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For Netherlands vs Lithuania online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Netherlands vs Lithuania, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Netherlands vs Lithuania live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Netherlands will dominate this game from the onset and should secure a routine win here.

