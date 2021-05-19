Burnley is all set to host Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the Turf Moor's as they lock horns with each other in the EPL 2021. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details for the game, but before that, let's have a look a the preview of the game. A lot is at stake for the EPL 2020 winners as a victory here would mean that they qualify into the top four on the basis of goal difference. Presently, the team is placed on number five of the points table with 63 points. Leicester City is on number four with 66 points. BUR vs LIV Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Burnley vs Liverpool Football Match.

The hosts will continue to step into the game without the services of Kevin Long (Achilles), Phil Bardsley (hernia), Dale Stephens (ankle), Robbie Brady (Achilles). The visitors will also have a lot of roaster issues to deal with. Virgil van Dijk (knee), Joel Matip (ankle), Joe Gomez (knee), Ozan Kabak (muscle injury), Ben Davies (muscle injury), Naby Keita (knock), Jordan Henderson (groin) and Diogo Jota (ankle). Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Burnley vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Burnley vs Liverpool match in EPL 2020-21 will be played on May 20, 2020 (Thursday). The clash will be held at Anfield and the game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Burnley vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live-action of the Burnley vs Liverpool match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the EPL clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Burnley vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live-action of the Burnley vs Liverpool match online. Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

