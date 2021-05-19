Liverpool (LIV) will travel to take on Burnley (BUR) in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The BUR vs LIV clash will be played at the Turf Moor Stadium in Burnley on May 19, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Liverpool have a chance to move into the top four spots with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for BUR vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. Alisson Becker’s Stunning Header Against West Brom in EPL 2021, Could Take Liverpool to Champions League.

If Liverpool manage to come out of this game with all three points the Reds will overtake Leicester City in the points table and move into the fourth and final Champions League spot heading into the final game of the season. However, Jurgen Klopp’s men will have to do without Diogo Jota, who will miss the remaining campaign. Meanwhile, Burnley have secured yet another season in the Premier League but will be looking end their home campaign on a high with a win against one of the biggest clubs in front of the fans.

BUR vs LIV, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker (LIV) must be the keeper.

BUR vs LIV, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV), Andy Robertson (LIV), James Tarkowski (BUR) must be the defenders.

BUR vs LIV, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Curtis Jones (LIV), Thiago Alcantara (LIV), Dwight McNeil (BUR), Josh Brownhill (BUR) must be the midfielders.

BUR vs LIV, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mo Salah (LIV), Roberto Firmino (LIV), Chris Wood (BUR) must be the forwards.

BUR vs LIV, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Alisson Becker (LIV), Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV), Andy Robertson (LIV), James Tarkowski (BUR), Curtis Jones (LIV), Thiago Alcantara (LIV), Dwight McNeil (BUR), Josh Brownhill (BUR), Mo Salah (LIV), Roberto Firmino (LIV), Chris Wood (BUR).

Mo Salah (LIV) must be the captain of your BUR vs LIV Dream11 Fantasy Team while Chris Wood (BUR) can be named as the vice-captain.

