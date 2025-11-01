Burnley vs Arsenal Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: English Premier League leaders Arsenal are in action away against Burnley this evening as they look to consolidate their place at the top of the standings with a win. The Gunners are on a four game winning streak and despite not playing the most flourishing brand of football at times, they are getting the job done. Manager Mikel Arteta will hope his side can finally lift the trophy this season after missing out narrowly in the last few campaigns. Opponents Burnley have won back to back games to climb out of the drop zone and this is a crucial match for the club as they look to steer clear of the relegation threat. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 10 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings

Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer, and Connor Roberts are all long term absentees for Burnley and there are no updates on their return yet. The home side will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Zian Flemming up top. Lesley Ugochukwu is fit and set to continue playing in the no 10 role behind the striker. Florentino Luis and Josh Cullen in central midfield will likely sit deep and act as a defensive cover for the team.

Arsenal are missing some big names in Gabriel Martinelli ,Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke, and Martin Odegaard due to injuries. Viktor Gyokeres will be the target man upfront and he has been immense for the club ever since joining from Sporting. Eberechi Eze will be the attacking midfield with Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard using their pace to create chances out wide. Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi will maintain the tempo of the game in central midfield.

Burnley vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Burnley vs Arsenal Date Saturday, November 1 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Turf Moor, Lancashire Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Burnley vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Burnley will play host to league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, November 1. The Burnley vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley and commences at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-26: Eberechi Eze Scores Against Former Club As Gunners Extend Lead at Top of EPL Points Table

Where to Get Live Telecast of Burnley vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Burnley vs Arsenal live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select HD TV channels. ForBurnley vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Burnley vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Burnley vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Burney can create a few chances in this game but overall they will not do enough to hurt Arsenal in this tie.

