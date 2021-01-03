Chelsea takes on Manchester City in the home encounter in English Premier League 2020-21. Both the teams are looking for victory with aim to move up the team standings. Manchester City will be hoping to complete a hat-trick of wins as they take on hosts. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City or CHE vs MCI EPL 2020-21 clash can scroll down below. Premier League 2020-21: Son Heung Scores 100th Tottenham Goal in 3-0 Win Over Leeds in EPL.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City are currently tied at 26 points. Chelsea due to better goal difference are placed on sixth spot while Manchester City are on eighth spot. Manchester City interestingly have played two games less than their opponent for tonight.

When is Chelsea vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Chelsea vs Manchester City match in EPL 2020-21 will be played on January 03, 2020 (Sunday). The clash will be held at Stamford Bridge and the game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live-action of the Chelsea vs Manchester City match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the EPL clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action of the Chelsea vs Manchester City match online. Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).