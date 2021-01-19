Hyderabad FC are up against Odisha FC in the upcoming fixture on Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Tuesday (January 19). The two sides have entire journey this season which makes Hyderabad firm favourites to win the contest. With 16 points in 11 games, Manuel Marquez's are placed at the fourth position in the team standings and would be raring to get another win under their belt. On the other hand, Odisha are reeling at last spot with six points in 11 games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of HFC vs OFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Following an underwhelming start to the season, Stuart Baxter's side showed some recovery signs with 4-2 win against Kerala Blasters but went back to losing ways soon. They indeed are under the pump and need a solid game plan to upset the Nizams. On previous occasions, the two clubs locked horns on three occasions where Odisha emerged victorious twice. However, their earlier fixture this season saw Hyderabad winning 1-0 and they'll be determined to replicate their heroics. As the upcoming contest gets lined-up, let's look at the streaming and other details.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan in in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The match will take place on January 19, 2020 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL). So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live action on television. Fans can also follow the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match online for fans in India.

