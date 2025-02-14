Bhubaneswar, Feb 13: Odisha FC are set to host Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday, hoping to romp to their seventh win against the visitors and maintain their chances of making it to the playoffs stage. The Juggernauts have won each of the last four games in this fixture, and they have a chance to equal their longest victorious run against any opponent in the ISL, alongside East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC. ISL 2024–25: NorthEast United FC Beat Jamshedpur FC 2–0 on Alaaeddine Ajaraie’s Historic Goal-Scoring Night.

Moreover, they have an impeccable record at home against Hyderabad FC, winning each of their last three ISL games against them in Bhubaneswar. Another triumph would make them only the second team after FC Goa (four wins against Odisha FC) to keep a 100% home run against a single team in ISL history (min. four games played). Hyderabad FC have endured a struggling season since they are at the penultimate place in the points table with 16 points from 19 matches on the back of four wins and draws each. However, they have bagged encouraging outcomes in their last five matches, winning and drawing twice each, comprising two victories in their previous three encounters.

Their recent form thus suggests that they have the potential to upset Odisha FC’s playoff hopes since the Sergio Lobera-coached side are currently lingering at the seventh spot with 26 points, just three off the sixth-positioned NorthEast United FC (29). The Juggernauts will threaten Hyderabad FC with their attacking prowess, having netted 38 goals in their 20 matches, with Diego Mauricio leading the pack, courtesy of nine strikes to his name. Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Mourtada Fall have scored five and four goals respectively. Hyderabad FC, contrastingly, have kept the least clean sheets (2) in the league, conceding 38 goals thus far. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa End 13-match Winless Streak Against Mumbai City FC with 3-1 Victory.

Will the Juggernauts overwhelm Hyderabad FC with the flawlessness of their frontline, or the visitors make it four unbeaten games in a row? Odisha FC have also kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches against Hyderabad FC. If they manage a shutout once again, it will mark their outright most clean sheets against a single team in ISL history (previously achieved against Chennaiyin FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and NorthEast United FC). Odisha FC have trailed for only 24.6% of their total game time this season. Hyderabad FC have struggled to assert their gameplay, as they have spent 51.1% of their time on the pitch trailing, which is more than any other team in the current campaign of the competition.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera has asked his team to bring about all their focus into the coming fixture against Hyderabad FC. “It would be a mistake to think where we would end up in one month’s time. The focus should be on the game against Hyderabad FC, who have shown their potential against strong teams,” he said. Hyderabad FC secured a much-needed 3-1 victory against Mohammedan SC on February 8. However, the last time Hyderabad FC won back-to-back ISL matches was during a five-game stretch between December 2022 and January 2023, a run they will look to replicate soon. The 23-year-old has been a revelation for Hyderabad FC, scoring once and assisting thrice this season. ISL 2024–25: Sergio Lobera Hails Odisha FC’s Fighting Spirit After Gritty 1–1 Draw Against Punjab FC.

He has recorded 23 touches inside the opposition’s box and produced 26 goal-scoring chances too. Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath expressed that his side wants to sign off positively from the current season. “The team is very focused in training. They are confident and we want to finish the season on a positive note,” he said. The two sides have squared off against each other 11 times in the ISL, with Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC winning six and four matches respectively. One match has produced a draw.

