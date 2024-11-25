Hyderabad and Odisha are two teams that has not had the best of starts this season in the Indian Super League. The two teams clash this evening with an aim to push up the ladder although they are no where close to a title charge. Hyderabad are 11th and the hosts have managed 7 points from 7 games. Odisha are above them at 10th and are at 9 points. For the neutrals, they will hope the two clubs can put up a quality game. Noah Sadaoui Powers Kerala Blasters FC to 3-0 Win over Chennaiyin FC in ISL 2024-25.

Lalbiakhlua Jongte will start in goal for Hyderabad with Stefan Sapic and Alex Saji forming the central defensive partnership. Abijith PA and Allan Paulista with their pace will start out wide and the central striker position is reserved for Abdul Rabeeh. Issac Vanmalsawma with his box-to-box abilities can make the difference in the central areas.

Mourtada Fall should keep things tidy for Odisha at the back while he can also be a threat from set pieces in the opposition box. Diego Mauricio has consistently scored for the visitors, and he will be man marked thoroughly. Ahmed Jahouh’r role is to keep things ticking in midfield. There will be few chances created in the game and there is a strong likelihood of a draw.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

With both teams struggling to get higher in the points table, Hyderabad FC will take on Odisha FC in the ISL 2024-25. The Hyderabad vs Odisha match will be played on Monday, November 25. The Hyderabad vs Odisha match will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad, India and it has a start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Hyderabad vs Odisha match viewing options below. I-League 2024–25: Shillong Lajong FC Wake Up Late To Snatch a Point From Churchill Brothers.

Where to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches and fans can watch Hyderabad vs Odisha match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check out Hyderabad vs Odisha streaming options below.

How to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC live streaming online for free.

