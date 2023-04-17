Hero Super Cup 2023 is nearing the end of its group stage. Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC have already qualified for the semifinal. One more team (winner of Group B) will join them in the final four today (Monday), April 17. In the second match of the day, Hyderabad FC will be facing Odisha FC. The match will take place in Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri and has a starting tie of 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Odisha FC are currently at the top of the table with four points from two matches. Hyderabad meanwhile are in second place with the same number of points. The winner of this match will finish at the top of Group B. Fans, who are looking for the live streaming and live telecast details of this match, can find them below. Hero Super Cup 2023: Bengaluru FC Play Out 1-1 Draw With Kerala Blasters To Qualify for Semifinal; Sreenidi Deccan Suffer Defeat Against RoundGlass Punjab.

Hyderabad FC made a superb comeback against East Bengal in their previous match and came back twice to secure one important point. Young forward Javier Siverio is in great form and will be once again leading the lines for HFC. However, all eyes will be on local talent Abdul Rabeeh, who scored a goal in the previous match. There have been a lot of questions regarding HFC's defense which has conceded 4 goals in the last two matches. The Nizams will have to address this problem before the all-important Odisha match.

Odisha FC are coming with an emphatic 3-0 win. Diego Mauricio, golden boot winner of ISL 2022-23, has been in good form in this tournament too. Odisha will be confident to continue their momentum. Although OFC will be aiming for a victory, even a draw might take them to the semifinal if East Bengal fail to win by a big margin. With OFC taking the field after knowing the result of the EB match, they will know the equation that they require to reach the semifinal.

When Is Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Hero Super Cup 2023, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

Hyderabad FC will be taking on Odisha FC in their next Group B match of Hero Super Cup 2023 on Monday, April 17. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

Where To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Hero Super Cup 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of the HFC vs OFC match on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD channels. Hero Super Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2023 are with FanCode. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match on the FanCode app and website. They however will need a subscription or match pass to access it.

