Juventus have had a below-par season compared to the high standards they set for themselves. Dumped out of Europe recently by minnows FC Porto, the Bianconeri will be hoping to keep alive their fading Italian Serie A title hopes when they take on Benevento at home. With 55 points from 26 games, Juventus are third in Serie and a win this evening will see them close the gap to 7 with league leaders Inter Milan. Andrea Pirlo has plenty to ponder on what has gone wrong this season but at the moment it is safe to say he has the backing of his board. Opponents Benevento are in a spot of bother with no wins in their last five games which has pushed them closer to the drop zone. They need a positive result against Juventus to arrest a further slide. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 20-Member Squad for Serie A 2021 Match Against Benevento.

Paulo Dybala, Aaron Ramsey, Merih Demiral and Alex Sandro are all ruled out for Juventus due to fitness issues. Juan Cuadrado is suspended for the tie and is another big miss for the defending champions. Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata lead the attack in a 4-4-2 formation with Arthur and Adrian Rabiot in midfield. Federico Chiesa, who has been a revelation this season for the host could be a major influence on the wings. Cristiano Ronaldo Provides Reassurance to Juventus Fans Amid Difficult Footballing Season.

Filippo Inzaghi will set up his team to defend deep and absorb pressure, hence a 3-5-2 formation suits them. Nicolas Viola and Artur Ionita will sit deep and protect the back four with Gianluca Lapadula and Adolfo Gaich as the two forwards. Luca Caldirola has a tough assignment of stopping Cristiano Ronaldo and the outcome of this battle might well decide the game.

Juventus vs Benevento, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Benevento match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Juventus Stadium Stadium in Turin and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on March 21, 2021 (Sunday).

How to Watch Juventus vs Benevento, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Verona vs Juventus on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv. Juventus have won their last even home games and Serie A and the trend would likely continue against Benevento too.

