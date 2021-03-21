Juventus is all set to take on Benevento in Serie A 2020-21 match at the Allianz Centre in Turin. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the 20-member squad. He had scored a hat-trick against Cagliari and led the team to a 3-1 win. Among the forwards, we also had Alvaro Morata in the squad. Juventus will be without the services of the likes of Paulo Dybala, Aaron Ramsey, Merih Demiral and Alex Sandro. Additionally, Juan Cuadrado misses out on the squad due to a suspension. Talking about the hosts, Pasquale Schiattarella and Kamil Glik are both suspended for the trip to Turin. Juventus vs Benevento, Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Free Live Telecast of Serie A 2020–21 on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Iago Falque, Fabio Depaoli and Gaetano Letizia were the ones who will be on the doctor's table due to an injury. Juventus is placed on number three of the Serie A 2020-21 points table with 55 points in their kitty. The team has so far won 16 games out of 26. So far in Serie A 2021, the team has faced seven draws and the remaining games have ended with a loss.

Benevento: Montipo; Tuia, Caldirola, Barba; Tello, Hetemaj, Viola, Ionita, Improta; Lapadula, Gaich

Juventus: Buffon; Danilo, Bonucci, de Ligt, Bernardeschi; Kulusevski, Arthur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo

Benevento could be lined up in 3-5-2 formation for the game. Team Juventus could step into the game with a 4-4-2 formation. The Bianconeri have won their last seven home matches in Serie A, doing so with at least a two-goal margin every time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2021 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).