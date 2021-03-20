Juventus have been underwhelming this season as the Bianconeri have already been knocked out of Europe and are training in the Serie A title race. However, star player and Italian league’s MVP for a second consecutive year, Cristiano Ronaldo, is still positive amid a turbulent campaign as he believes that the Italian giants will have a ‘reason to celebrate’ come the end of the footballing season. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Winning Serie A Player of the Year Award.

Juventus were knocked out of the Round of 16 of the Champions League by Porto in a shocking result, ending the Bianconeri’s hope of European Supremacy. However, Andrea Pirlo’s team are still fighting on the domestic front as they have a Coppa Italia final date against Atalanta to look forward to along with still being alive in the league. Juventus To Wear Special Jersey To Observe International Day Against Racial Discrimination 2021 During Serie A Match Against Benevento.

Speaking after picking up the Serie A Player of the Year award for 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo said, ‘Thank you very much for this recognition to the Italian Footballers' Association, Juventus, my team-mates and our fans. I would like to promise the whole Juventus universe that we will continue to work until the last day because we can still, all together, have reasons to celebrate this season. Until the end!’

Serie A MVP

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again having a stellar season at the Italian club as the 36-year-old has scored 30 goals in 33 appearances for the Bianconeri. But on the contrary, Andrea Pirlo’s team has struggled to maintain the consistency of the past and could see their domestic dominance come to an end.

Juventus currently find themselves ten points behind leaders Inter Milan in the Serie A title race (one game in hand). The Italian giants have won the league title on nine consecutive occasions and need to put on a serious run of results if they are to continue that dominance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2021 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).