Juventus will take on Lazio in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium on March 06, 2021 (late Saturday night). Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will aim to get a decent run going. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Juventus 3-0 Spezia, Serie A 2020-21 Goal Video Highlights.

Juventus are falling behind in the race for the Serie A 2020-21 as they trail leaders Inter Milan by 10 points, but have a game in hand. Lazio are coming into this game on the back of a defeat but have produced positive results against the record champions in recent years and will be looking to produce another such result to help their bid for Champions League qualification. Juventus Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Juventus have lost just one of their last five games in the league but Andrea Pirlo will have to deal with a number of injuries heading into the game. Meanwhile, Lazio have been unpredictable this season but managed a positive result against the champions earlier in the season and a similar outcome will further damage the Bianconeri's chances of retaining their title.

Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Lazio match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Juventus Stadium and will begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 07, 2021 (Sunday).

How to Watch Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Lazio on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

