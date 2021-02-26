NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns in the 107th match of the ISL 2020-21. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco. In this article, we shall be bringing you the live streaming details of the match but before that, let’s quickly have a look at the preview of the game. The NorthEast United is just one point away from qualifying for the semis. Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan were the ones who have already made it to the semis. NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for NorthEast vs Kerala Blasters United FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

The Highlanders have been unbeaten for the last nine games. Ahead of the game, NorthEast United coach Khalid Jamil praised their opponent and said that KBFC has a good lot of players and does not wish to take the game lightly. "We understand the importance of this game, so we have to give everything," he said ahead of the encounter. KBFC is placed on number nine of the ISL 2021 points table. They have had a poor season winning only three games out of 19. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. The game will be held on February 26 (Friday) and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the NEUFC vs KBFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming match online for fans.

