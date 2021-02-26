Today in the ISL 2020-21 match we have NorthEast United FC taking on the Kerala Blasters at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. In this article, we shall be talking about the Dream11 team in which we shall pick the best midfielders, forwards and defenders for your team which will help you build your playing XI. But prior to that, we shall be having a look at the preview of the game. So NorthEast United is placed on number four of the points table with 30 points. The team has so far won seven games out of 19 and lost three. JFC 3-2 BFC, ISL 2020-21 Match Result: Jamshedpur FC Hold On to Sixth Spot After Beating Bengaluru FC in Five-Goal Thriller.

The remaining games ended up with a draw. The Kerala Blasters FC is placed on number 10 of the ISL 2020-21 points table. The KBFC has 17 points in their kitty. They just won three games so far out of 19. The team has lost eight games and an equal number of matches have ended up with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team of the match below:

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC) must be your goalkeeper for this clash.

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC) and Jessel Carneiro (KBFC) must be your defenders for this clash.

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC) and Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC) must be your midfielders.

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC), Gary Hooper (KBFC) and Kwesi Appiah(NEUFC) must be your forwards for this clash.

Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC) should be elected as captain, while Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC) can be chosen as vice-captain.

