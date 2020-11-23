Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC will look to begin Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 with a win when they play each other in match 4 of ISL 2020-21. Both teams underwent a shift in branding and club location with erstwhile Delhi Dynamos moving to Odisha and FC Pune City shifting to Hyderabad. Change in location, however, did not bring a change in fortunes. Hyderabad finished with the wooden spoon last season while Odisha finished four positions above. Neither were good enough to be in the top four. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21 match should scroll down for all details. OFC vs HFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

Both teams have undergone massive overhauls this season with changes in coaches and personnel and they will hope the change reflects in their performances too. Odisha appointed former South Africa and England U-19 coach Stuart Baxter while Hyderabad settled for Manuel Marquez Roca after the more experienced Roca – in Indian contexts – left for Barcelona. Both Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC have a mix of domestic youths and plenty overseas experience in their squads and their season may well depend on how good they blend. Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020–21: Steven Taylor, Marcelinho & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in OFC vs HFC ISL Match.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2020-21 match will take place on November 23, 2020 (Monday). The match will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and the game is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD channels to catch the live-action. Fans not able to follow the game live on their television sets can also follow the match live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the OFC vs HFC match online for fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).