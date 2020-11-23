Odisha and Hyderbad clash in the Indian Super League with both clubs looking for a strong start to the season. With change in management in both the franchisees, the players will need some time adapting the philosophies. Hyderabad finished bottom of the points table last season as they were the whipping boys of the pack. Odisha showed bright from in patches but a lethargic end to the champing saw them end at 6th. Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Both these clubs managed to beat each other last season when playing in away colours with plenty of goals scored. For the neutrals, the expectations will be of a clash of a similar nature this evening. Ahead of the Odisha versus Hyderabad game, we take a look at the players to watch out for. OFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Steven Taylor

Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor managed 215 appearances for the Magpies and is now all set to make his debut in Indian football. The Odisha skipper will be a massive presence in their backline with his ability to read the game and dominate in the air.

Marcelinho

The Brazilian playmaker is Odisha’s creator in chief on the pitch and will take up several positions in the attacking third. He needs the likes of Diego Mauricio and Daniel Lalhilimpuia to make this forward runs in order to set them up with precision passes from midfield.

Vinit Rai

The Indian midfielder had a stable campaign last season where he featured in a number of games. He likes to venture forward and join the attack and is a robust presence in the middle of the park with his tall frame.

Aridane Santana

Having bagged 9 goals in 14 games last season for Odisha, the new Hyderabad signing will line up against his former team to inflict some damage. His runs in the opponent box can be difficult to track down for the defenders which sets up for a fascinating duel with Steven Taylor.

Luis Sastre

The Spanish midfielder comes in from the Cyprus league and is a proper box to box player with a high passing efficiency. He will be Hyderabad’s main man this season in the middle of the pitch.

Expect Odisha to dominate the contest from the onset with Hyderabad preferring to play on the counter. It will be a surprise if Odisha fail to win this one.

