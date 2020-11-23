Hyderabad Fc will begin their Indian Super League 2020-21 campaign when they take on Odisha FC on November 23, 2020 (Monday) at the GMC Balayogi Atheltic Stadium. Both teams will be playing their second season in the competition and would hope that they would fare better than their first ISL campaign. The sides have met each other twice and Odisha FC leads the head-to-head record with two wins. Steven Taylor, Marcelinho & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in OFC vs HFC ISL Match.

Hyderabad FC had a poor run in their first Indian Premier League season as they finished at the bottom of the team standings while Odisha fared better missing out on the playoffs due to a sixth-place finish. Both teams have made several changes to their squad compared to last season along with the appointment of new managers. So before Hyderabad and Odisha face each other, we take a look at the results of their previous ISL encounters. Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC – December 11, 2019 – Odisha Won 3-2

This was the first-ever meeting between the two teams in Indian Super League and Odisha came out on top. Goals from Delgado, Xisco and Perez Guedez put the home side 3-1 in front. However, the visitors rallied back late in the second half with Bobo and Rohit scoring the gaols but were unable to complete a comeback.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC – January 15, 2020 – Odisha Won 2-1

Odisha FC dominated the game and after going behind early in the game managed to record a win deserving of their performance. Marcelonho pit the home side in front in the opening minute but a brace from Aridane Cabrera meant the visitors took all three points.

