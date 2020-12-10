Real Madrid will seek nothing less than a win when they host Borussia Monchengladbach in their final match of Group B in UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2020-21. Real are third in the group with seven points and need a win to confirm their place in the UCL round of 16 stage. A defeat will drop then down to the Europa League or even knock out of Europe depending on the result between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk in the other match of Group B. Borussia Monchengladbach need only a draw to reach the UCL next round and also top the group. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach UCL match should scroll down for all details. Real Madrid Announces 21-Member Squad Ahead of Their Game Against Borussia Monchengladbach in Champions League 2020-21, Check out Predicted XI for Both Teams.

Borussia Monchengladbach can secure their place in the next round with a win or even a draw but a defeat will take matters out of their hands. If they lose in Madrid, the German side will hope for a draw between Inter and Shakhtar in the other Group B match. In case Real Madrid lose at home, they will be knocked out. But if they draw, Real will hope for Inter Milan to win against Shakhtar. Their superior record against the Serie A side – Zinedine Zidane’s side beat Inter in both meetings – will take Real through. But the Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk match ends in a draw or Shakhtar win, Real will drop down to UEFA Europa League. RM vs MOB Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach Football Match.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group B Match Time and Schedule in India

Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will take place on December 10, 2020 (Wednesday midnight). The match will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group B Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach UCL match on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League in India. So fans can follow live action on Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels on their television. Those unable to watch the clash live on television can catch live action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live-streaming the match online for fans in India.

