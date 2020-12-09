Real Madrid find themselves in a must-win situation when they host Borussia Monchengladbach in their final Group B match in UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2020-21. Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach match will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium. Madrid are third in Group B with seven points and need to win to qualify for the next stage of the UCL. Their opponents Monchengladbach are on top of the group and need a draw to secure qualification into the round of 16 stage. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the right players and the best team for RM vs MOB match should scroll down for all details. Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch UCL 2020–21 Group Stage Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Borussia Monchengladbach are without their centre-back pairing of Nico Elvedi and Tony Jantschke due to injuries while Ramy Bensebaini is still in self-isolation after a positive COVID-19 test result. Real Madrid are missing Eden Hazard, Federico Valverde and Dani Carvajal. A draw will leave Real Madrid hoping for Inter Milan to beat Shakhtar Donetsk in the other match of the group to qualify.

RM vs MOB, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (RM) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

RM vs MOB, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sergio Ramos (RM), Matthias Ginter (MOB) and Nico Elvedi (MOB) will be selected as the three defenders for this fantasy team.

RM vs MOB, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Lars Stindl (MOB), Toni Kroos (RM), Casemiro (RM) and Florian Neuhaus (MOB) will be the midfielders.

RM vs MOB, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM), Marcus Thuram (MOB) and Alassane Plea (MOB) should be selected as the forwards.

RM vs MOB, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM), Matthias Ginter (MOB), Nico Elvedi (MOB), Lars Stindl (MOB), Toni Kroos (RM), Casemiro (RM), Florian Neuhaus (MOB), Karim Benzema (RM), Marcus Thuram (MOB) and Alassane Plea (MOB).

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram (MOB) should be picked as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team. Karim Benzema (RM) can be made the vice-captain for the Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach match.

