Real Madrid and Borussia Monchengladbach are all set to take on each in the Champions League 2020-21 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano. A win here would mean that Real Madrid qualifies for the Round of 16 and a draw would have a few ifs and buts in the match. if they bag a draw, Shakhtar Donetsk will have to be beaten by Inter Milan and that would ensure Madrid qualification in the Round of 16. Ahead of the game, Real Madrid has announced the 21-member squad for the game. In this squad, we see a comeback of Sergio Ramos. Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch UCL 2020–21 Group Stage Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Sergio Ramos who had been absent since the last six games due to an injury is back into the squad. Dani Carvajal has returned to training and is also expected to make a comeback into the squad. He had been away from the action for the last four games. Luka Modric will not be playing for the game due to an abductor injury. Now let's have a look at the squad and the predicted playing XI.

Check out the predicted playing XI for both teams:

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Monchengladbach: Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Tony Jantschke, Oscar Wendt, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Lars Stindl, Valentino Lazaro, Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

The match will begin at 1.30 am IST. It would be interesting to see how the match pans out for both teams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).