Real Madrid will cross swords with Sevilla in their upcoming fixture in La Liga 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Monday midnight (May 10). With the season being at its business end, the Los Blancos would be raring to win this game. They are currently third in the team standings with 74 points, but winning this game could see them toppling Atletico Madrid at the pinnacle. On the other hand, Sevilla are fourth in the table with 70 points. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other RM vs SEV match details. Barcelona Held to Goalless Draw by Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2020–21.

Notably, Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss against Chelsea in the second leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League. Hence, they now aim to retain the La Liga title, and a win in this game would help them a lot. On the other hand, Sevilla will fight to secure a top-four finish to make a place in next season’s Champions League. Notably, the two clubs last faced each other in the reverse fixture last year, with Real Madrid beating Sevilla 1-0. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information. RM vs SEV Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Real Madrid vs Sevilla Football Match.

When is Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Sevilla clash in La Liga 2020-21 will be played on May 10, 2021 (Sunday) at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Real Madrid vs Sevilla match will not be telecast live on any TV channels in the country but fans can with the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Madrid vs Sevilla for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2021 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).