Atletico Madrid held Barcelona to a goalless draw at the Camp Nou with both sides guilty of squandering some sitters in a cagey La Liga 2020-21 affair on May 8 (Saturday). Ousmane Dembele had the best chance to break the deadlock when he found himself unmarked in the opposition box. But his free header from a Jordi Alba flew off the bar before Lionel Messi placed a free-kick inches wide off the post as Barcelona lost more ground in the title race. Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020–21 Result: Goalless Drab Leave Barca Trailing in League Title Race.

Diego Simeone’s side stay on top of the standings but the happiest team after the draw will be title-holders Real Madrid, who now have the opportunity to sneak to the top with a home win over Real Madrid. Barcelona climbed to second with the draw and are now one point ahead of Real, who have a match in hand. Atletico are still two points clear at the top with 77 points from 35 matches. Sergio Ramos Diagnosed with Tendinitis, Says Real Madrid.

Fans took to social media to react to the result after goalless drab with neither side looking confident in front of the goal. Barcelona fans were disappointed that their team once again left out a chance to move to the top of the points table while Atletico fans were frustrated with their side’s slippery shoes. Take a look at some top reactions on Twitter.

Real Madrid Watching Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Draw

FT: Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Real Madrid can go top of La Liga with a win vs. Sevilla tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/tzFqlV92jA — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 8, 2021

#BarcaAtleti Barcelona Atletico Messi Dembele Real Madrid Right now pic.twitter.com/ghkSjuN97Y — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) May 8, 2021

La Liga is coming home, thanks Atletico and Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/5Zl5mzbASK — Jeff ³⁴ (@JdristaJr) May 8, 2021

Zidane after watching Barcelona and Atletico draw #BARATM pic.twitter.com/Ea4u2dZTWA — Ayanfe (@Ayanfe_Tweet) May 8, 2021

Barcelona Taking the Draw from today's match. pic.twitter.com/XQ2wDDrmYX — TAHYOR 👑- ³⁴ - (@eyitayojay) May 8, 2021

Atletico were the better side in the first half and dominated the game but missed opportunities to go ahead. Luis Suarez, back at his old stomping ground, forced Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen early on while Ter Stegen also had to react sharply to keep the ball away from Suarez after making a save off Yannick Carrasco.

Ronald Araujo did find the net early in the second half but he was offside and the goal was rightly ruled out. Messi then went close and forced Jan Oblak into making a crucial save. But with the game on its last ride, Dembele headed high and wide off the post and Messi missed by inches.

