Real Madrid (RM) will take on Sevilla (SEV) in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The RM vs SEV clash will be played at the Alford di Stefano Stadium in Madrid on May 09, 2021 (late Sunday night). Both sides will be looking to cut the points gap on leaders Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create RM vs SEV, La Liga 2020-21 Dream11 Team can scroll down below. Barcelona Held to Goalless Draw by Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2020–21, Twitter Reacts With Funny Real Madrid Memes and Jokes.

Real Madrid have a chance to go to the top of the La Liga table if they managed to beat Sevilla tonight after Atletico Madrid and Barcelona played out a goalless draw in their encounter. Meanwhile, the side from Seville also has a chance to get back into the title race but know they face a mammoth task against one of the most in-form teams in the competition.

RM vs SEV, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) must be the keeper.

RM vs SEV, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Eder Militao (RM), Jesus Navas (SEV), Joules Kounde (SEV) must be the defenders.

RM vs SEV, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Luka Modric (RM), Casemiro (RM), Joan Jordan (SEV), Papu Gomez (SEV) must be the midfielders.

RM vs SEV, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM), Youssef El Nesyri (SEV), Lucas Ocampos (SEV) must be the forwards.

Karim Benzema (RM) must be the captain of your RM vs SEV Dream11 Fantasy Team while Youssef El Nesyri (SEV) must be the vice-captain.

