SC East Bengal (SCEB) will square off against FC Goa (FCG) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 49. The game will be held at Tilak Maidan Stadium on December 6, 2021. SCEB broke their losing streak by defeating Odisha FC in their previous game. Robbie Fowler's men picked up a convincing 3-1 win over the bottom-placed team. FC Goa has earned 14 points from 9 games. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SCEB vs FCG, ISL 2020-21 live streaming online and live telecast details. SCEB vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for SC East Bengal vs FC Goa in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

FC Goa is at the 3rd position, while SCEB sits at 10th spot in latest ISL 2020-21 point table. Both FC Goa and SC East Bengal has been struggling with their defence. FC Goa and SC East Bengal faced each other back in 2018 in the Super Cup. The Kolkata Giants took the win back then, defeating the Gaurs by a single goal. SCEB used Bright Enobakhare in their previous game and due to his brilliant performance, he can be included in the upcoming game too.

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The match will take place on January 6, 2021 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL). So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live action on television. Fans can also follow the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match online for fans in India.

