SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in the latest round of India Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on January 6, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams have made contrasting starts to the season but have out on a decent run of results. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create SCEB vs FCG Dream11 Fantasy Team in ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

SC East Bengal recorded their first win in the Indian Super League last time around as they got the better of Odisha and will now be looking to build on that result. Meanwhile, FC Goa are third in the table and have won back to back games and will hope to close the gap between the top two teams. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the competition.

SCEB vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Mohammad Nawaz (FCG) must be your keeper for this game.

SCEB vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Saviour Gama (FCG), Sarineno Fernandes (FCG), Narayan Das (SCEB) and Daniel Fox (SCEB) must be your defenders.

SCEB vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Surchandra Singh (SCEB), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Edu Bedia (FCG) and Jorge Mendoza (FCG) must be your midfielders.

SCEB vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Igor Angulo (FCG) should be selected as the forward for your team.

SCEB vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Nawaz (FCG), Saviour Gama (FCG), Sarineno Fernandes (FCG), Narayan Das (SCEB), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Surchandra Singh (SCEB), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Edu Bedia (FCG), Jorge Mendoza (FCG) and Igor Angulo (FCG).

Igor Angulo (FCG) must be picked as the captain of your team while Anthony Pilkington (SCEB) can be selected as the vice-captain of your SCEB vs FCG Dream11 Fantasy Team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).