SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters are all set to pit their wits against each other in the ISL 2020-21. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and live telecast details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So SC East Bengal has just gotten into a winning spree and the team is paced on number nine of the ISL 2020-21 points table. The team has won only a couple of games and has lost four. East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of SCEB vs KBFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

The remaining games ended with a draw. Kerala Blasters FC is placed on number 10 of the ISL 2020-21 points table. With a couple of wins and five losses. The remaining games have ended with a draw. The team has nine points in their kitty. Robbie Fowler also wants the team to keep up with their winning streak. A win here would mean an advancement on the ISL 2020-21 points table. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 15, 2021(Friday). The match will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the SCEB vs KBFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the SCEB vs KBFC clash online for fans.

