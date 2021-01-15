East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC are all set to take on each other in the ISL 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC have played 10 matches so far in the Indian Super League 2020-21. Both teams have won a couple of games and have 10 and nine points in their kitty. East Bengal has so far lost four games whereas Kerala Blasters have faced a defeat in five matches. SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

The SC East Bengal team would want to keep up their winning streak. Even Robbie Fowler said that the team cannot rest and will have to work towards the results they want “there is a whole way to go. We cannot rest. We have got to keep trying to get the results that we want,” SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler said ahead of the game. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on January 15 (Friday). The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the SCEB vs KBFC online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV. Mumbai City will struggle to keep pace with Goa’s fine passing game and could end with a second defeat in as many games.

