Sevilla is all set to take on Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey 2020-21 match which will be held at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the first leg of the semi-final game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game first. He Catalans entered the game with a stunning win over Granada in the quarter-finals. It was Antoine Greizmann and Jordi Alba who scored a brace and led the team to a 3-5 win. Barcelona Announce 20-Men Squad for Copa del Rey 2020-21 Clash Against Sevilla, Check Out Predicted XI For Both Teams.

Talking about Sevilla, they are already facing a few injury issues right before their Champions League 2020-21 game against PSG. Julen Lopetegui is the latest man to join the doctor’s table. The team was already missing out the services of Jesus Navas who will be away from the fixture due to a hip injury. Whereas, the hamstring injury has led to the ouster of Marcos Acuna and Oscar Rodriguez. So it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the hosts have way too many injury concerns. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Sevilla vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Semi-Final Match Schedule, Match Time and Venue

Granada vs Barcelona match in Coppa del Rey semi-finals will be played on February 11 (Thursday midnight). The match will begin at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sevilla vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Semi-Final Match Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Unfortunately, Granada vs Barcelona match will not be telecast live in India as there are no official broadcasters available for Copa del Rey 2020-21 in India. Fans can, however, follow the game online.

Sevilla vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Semi-Final Match Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can catch the live action of Sevilla vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2020-21 clash on the online platform. JIO TV is likely to stream the game live for JIO subscribers in India. Fans can also follow the game on social media platforms of the teams.

