Barcelona are set to take on Sevilla in the first leg of the Copa del Rey 2020-21 semi-finals. The clash will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on February 10, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams have injury concerns ahead of the game as they have several key players missing which could result in both coaches altering either their tactics or formations. Sevilla vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Live Telecast & Free Streaming Online in IST.

Barcelona after their triumph against Real Betis, saw their injury concerns increase as the packed schedule seems to be taking its toll on the Catalans giants. The Blaugranas have just 13 first team outfield players available against Sevilla after Ronald Araujo limped off during the weekend with Sergino Dest, Martin Braithwaite and Miralem Pjanic sustaining injuries during recent training sessions, joining Gerad Pique and Sergi Roberto on the sidelines. Lionel Messi Reacts After Guiding Barcelona to 3-2 Triumph Over Real Betis in La Liga 2020-21 (See Post).

This has seen Barcelona call-up B team members for the Copa del Rey clash as Ilaix Moriba, Inaki Pena, Konrad, Alex Collado and Oscar Mingueza have been named in the 20-men squad for the trip to Seville.

See Barcelona Squad

Sevilla themselves have a number of injury concerns coming into this clash as star man Lucas Ocampos will be unavailable after picking up an injury. Meanwhile, veteran Jesus Navas and Marcos Acuna are also in doubt of featuring in the game.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Predicted Line-Up

Sevilla: Bono, Aleix Vidal, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Sergio Escudero, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan, Gudelj, Younis En-Nesyri, Suso, Papu Gomez.

Barcelona: Marc Andre ter Stegen, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele.

