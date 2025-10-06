Mumbai, October 6: Real Madrid entered the international break at the top of La Liga after beating Villarreal, while FC Barcelona slumped to a 4-1 defeat away to Sevilla on Sunday. Missing Lamine Yamal and Raphinha and showing fatigue after Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona was overrun in the first half. Alexis Sanchez converted a penalty before Isaac Romero doubled Sevilla's lead, and Marcus Rashford pulled one back late in first-half stoppage time. Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty in the second half, and Jose Antonio Carmona restored Sevilla's two-goal cushion in the 89th minute. Akor Adams added a fourth deep into stoppage time to seal an emphatic win. La Liga 2025–26: Vinicius Junior’s Brace Leads Real Madrid to 3–1 Win Over Villarreal (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

On Saturday, Real Madrid defeated Villarreal 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius Jr. scored twice after halftime - the second from the spot - before Georges Mikautadze gave the visitors hope in the 73rd minute. Villarreal's challenge ended when Santiago Mourino was sent off for a second yellow card after minimal contact with Vinicius, and Kylian Mbappe wrapped up the win eight minutes later before hobbling off with a minor ankle issue.

Atletico Madrid undid much of the good from last weekend's derby victory with a 1-1 draw away to Celta Vigo. Carl Starfelt's early own goal put Atletico ahead, but Clement Lenglet's 40th-minute red card turned the match. Iago Aspas leveled in the second half after Jan Oblak had parried Borja Iglesias' shot.

Elche's seven-game unbeaten run ended in a 3-1 loss to Alaves, who went 2-0 up through a Carlos Vicente penalty and a Toni Martinez strike. Andre da Silva pulled one back in stoppage time, but Lucas Boye immediately restored Alaves' two-goal cushion. La Liga 2025–26: Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde on Target As Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad 2–1 To Go Top of Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Real Betis came from behind to win 2-1 at Espanyol, with second-half goals from Cucho Hernandez and Ez Abde overturning Pol Lozano's opener. Former Espanyol keeper Pau Lopez secured the victory with a 100th-minute penalty save from Javi Puado.

Rayo Vallecano maintained their momentum from Thursday's Conference League triumph as Alfonso Espino's late strike earned a 1-0 win at struggling Real Sociedad. Athletic Bilbao snapped a four-game winless streak with a 2-1 home victory over Mallorca.

Inaki Williams converted an early penalty before Samu Costa's cross looped in for the visitors, but Alejandro Rego netted the winner minutes later from a Jesus Areso assist. Levante took three points in Oviedo thanks to goals from Carlos Alvarez and Etta Eyong in a 2-0 victory between newly promoted sides. Lamine Yamal Injury: Barcelona Star Experiences Discomfort in Pubic Area After UCL 2025–26 Clash Against PSG, To Be out of Action for 2–3 Weeks.

Girona, reduced to nine men, held on for a 2-1 win over Valencia through strikes from Vladislav Vanat and Arnau Martinez. Diego Lopez scored for the visitors before Ivan Martin and Alejandro Frances were sent off late on. On Friday, Osasuna edged Getafe 2-1 as Alejandro Catena headed in the decisive goal in the final minute.

