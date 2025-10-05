In their last outing, FC Barcelona lost at home against rivals Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase encounter. The final result stood 1-2, despite Barca breaking the deadlock initially, with a goal from Ferran Torres in the 19th minute. PSG grabbed a winner with a goal in the 90th minute from Goncalo Ramos. Besides Torres, Barca also had premium wingers like Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford on their side, but not a single more goal could be hoped for. Now the Cules have their next challenge in the form of Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match. Lamine Yamal Wins Kopa Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards, 18-Year-Old Becomes First Player to Win Honour Twice; Vicky Lopez Bags Inaugural Women's Kopa Trophy.

In La Liga 2025-26, defending champions FC Barcelona are performing well. They are ranked second, with 19 points from seven matches, comprising six wins and a draw. They are the only side besides Elche to remain unbeaten in the ongoing Spanish top tier. If Barca manages to win the Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match, they hold a good chance to claim top spot in the points table for the time being. Fans will be hoping to see Lamine Yamal, the highest assist provider for the club in La Liga 2025-26 to play in the Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match, but doubts remain as he missed three league games already this season.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 Match?

Lamine Yamal did recover from his groin injury and play in the last FC Barcelona vs PSG UCL 2025-26 match, but as per the official update, he is still experiencing "discomfort in the pubic area". It has been announced that the 18-year-old Spanish winger will be out for the Sevilla game, and the estimated recovery time is 2-3 weeks". So, Lamine Yamal will not be playing in the Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 match. Lamine Yamal Injury: Barcelona Star Experiences Discomfort in Pubic Area After UCL 2025–26 Clash Against PSG, To Be out of Action for 2–3 Weeks.

Lamine Yamal Injured Again

𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 The discomfort in the pubic area that player Lamine Yamal has been experiencing has reappeared after the match against PSG. He will be out for the Sevilla game, and the estimated recovery time is 2-3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/zFLebl67k5 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 3, 2025

This will be the fourth game for FC Barcelona without the services of injured Lamine Yamal in LaLiga 2025-26. So, by now Hansi Flick is expected to be adjusted with the void. Barca are expected to have their usual 4-2-3-1 formation, with Marcus Rashford replacing Lamine Yamal. The Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 match is scheduled to be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, on Sunday, October 5, starting at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

