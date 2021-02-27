Barcelona and Sevilla will face each other in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on February 27, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams are coming into the game on the back of some decent results and will look to continue that run. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sevilla vs Barcelona live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Lionel Messi Included in 22-Member Barcelona Squad Against Sevilla FC, Check Starting XI for SEV vs BAR.

Sevilla are on a great run of form at the moment, winning six consecutive games in the league and keeping a clean sheet in five of them. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s defensive record has been poor this season as a late goal against Elche saw them fall further behind in the title race. Both teams now look to consolidate a Champions League finish and will be hoping to record a win in this fixture. SEV vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Sevilla vs Barcelona Football Match.

Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Sevilla vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. The clash will be played on February 27, 2021 (Saturday) and is set to begin at 08:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live telecast and live streaming of Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga 2020-21 match on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live-action of the clash on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

