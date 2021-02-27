Barcelona (BAR) will take on Sevilla (SEV) in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on February 27, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides are looking to secure a Champions League finish and will be searching for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create BAR vs SEV Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Included in 22-Member Barcelona Squad Against Sevilla FC, Check Starting XI for SEV vs BAR.

Barcelona had a chance to cut the points gap on Atletico Madrid but failed to capitalize as they were held at home by Cadiz. However, Ronald Koeman’s team produced a commanding display in their previous game, defeating Elche. Meanwhile, Sevilla are coming into this match on the back of some brilliant results, winning six games on the bounce in the league and keeping a clean sheet in the last five.

Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Bono (SEV) must be your keeper for this clash.

Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aleix Vidal (SEV), Jules Kounde (SEV) and Jordi Alba (BAR) must be your defenders.

Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Joan Jordan (SEV), Francisco Trincao (BAR), Ousmane Dembele (BAR) and Frenkie de Jong (BAR) must be your midfielders.

Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Papu Gomez (SEV), Youssef El Nesyri (SEV) and Lionel Messi (BAR) must be your forwards.

Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bono (SEV), Aleix Vidal (SEV), Jules Kounde (SEV), Jordi Alba (BAR), Joan Jordan (SEV), Francisco Trincao (BAR), Ousmane Dembele (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Papu Gomez (SEV), Youssef El Nesyri (SEV) and Lionel Messi (BAR).

Lionel Messi (BAR) must be selected as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team while Youssef El Nesyri (SEV) can be named as the vice-captain.

