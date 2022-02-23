Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC face against each other in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2021-22. The ISL clash will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on February 23, 2022 (Wednesday) as teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Hyderabad FC are the league leaders and will be aiming to extend the points gap on the chasing pack with a win. They have won four of their last five games in the competition and will be aiming to continue the run. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters dropped out of the top four after Mumbai City’s win last night and will be looking to re-enter the playoff places.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. The match will take place on February 26, 2022 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the HFC vs KBFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

