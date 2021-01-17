Inter Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in India: Inter Milan host Juventus at the San Siro in a mouthwatering Serie A clash with both sides looking to stay competitive in the title race. It has been an eventful season so far for defending champions Juventus under new manager Andrea Pirlo where some good performances have been followed by dropping of easy points. Consistency has been a hallmark for the Bianconeri which has made them the most successful Italian club for more than a decade now and Andrea Pirlo, one of the games greatest knows it is these big games that will matter in the end. Inter Milan are currently second but have not registered a victory in their last two games. Being one of the most entertaining teams in Europe this season, they would be eager to put Juventus under pressure from the start. Cristiano Ronaldo Could Break Two MAJOR Records as Juventus Takes on Inter Milan in Serie A 2020-21 Match.

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez make the front two for Inter Milan and are heavily involved in all the Nerazzurri attack, often dropping deep to receive the ball and build moves. Marcelo Brozovic is expected to come into the playing eleven, replacing Christian Eriksen, who got a rare start against Fiorentina. Ashley Young and Achraf Hakimi occupy the wing-back spot in a 3-5-2 formation and have an important role to play against a Juventus side that have not been much organized at the back.

Leonardo Bonucci will partner Merih Demiral at the centre-back position with Matthijs de Ligt injured. Winston Mckennie and Federico Chiesa will provide the width for the visitors in a 4-4-2 formation. Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo have complemented each other well in the attacking third but midfield continues to be a problem for the Turin based club with Adrian Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur not creating much.

When is Inter Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inter Milan vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the San Siro Stadium. The match will be held on January 18 (Sunday midnight) and the game will begin on 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Inter Milan vs Juventus match on Sony channels. Sony Sports is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can follow the live-action on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels on television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Inter Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans unable to follow the Inter Milan vs Juventus game live on television can watch it online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the clash. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches. This game has a draw written all over it with both sides being cautious in approach with so much at stake.

