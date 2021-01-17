Breaking new records has been one of the most regular jobs for Cristiano Ronaldo. Whenever he takes on the field, Cristiano Ronaldo mostly breaks one record or the other. Now, as Juventus is all set to take on Inter Milan at the San Siro, Ronaldo could shatter two major records in the Serie A 2020-21 match. If CR7 scores a goal against Inter Milan tonight, he will be the first player to score 20 goals in 15 consecutive season. Secondly, if he scored a goal tonight, he will officially be the highest goal-scorer of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo Takes On Four Defenders To Create a Goal-Scoring Chance for Hamza Rafia, Debutant Leads Juventus to 3-2 Win Against Genoa, Super Coppa Italia (Watch Video).

As of now, he has 759 goals in his kitty and is currently the joint-highest and holds the record with Josef Bican, the Austrian-Czech striker who was active between 1931 and 1955. Earlier this month he had surpassed Pele's record of scoring 757 goals. The netizens had gone berserk when he had surpassed the record of the former Brazilain. Talking about CR7, he was not a part of the playing XI for the Supercopa Italia match against Genoa. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was introduced only at the 87th minute of the match. The team had won the game by 3-2. Cristiano Ronaldo played quite brilliantly and the team won the game.

Ronaldo had scored a goal during the match against Sassuolo. Juventus has been on a winning spree for now. They are placed on number four of the points table. Inter Milan on the other hand features on number two of the points table with 37 points in their kitty.

